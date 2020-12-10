LSU announces tip time for Dec 19th game vs North Texas

LSU forward Trendon Watford (2) is defended by Vanderbilt’s Maxwell Evans, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BATON ROUGE – With the announcement by the Southeastern Conference Thursday on the start time for LSU’s final football game on Dec. 19, the LSU Athletics Department is able to announce that LSU’s home basketball game with North Texas on that Saturday will begin at 11 a.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers football game with Ole Miss will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

The basketball game on Dec. 19 will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Information for season ticket holders and parking information for those attending the men’s basketball game will be announced next week. Gates for the Maravich Center will open at 10 a.m.

The LSU men’s team will now play three games next week at home – Dec. 14 vs. Sam Houston State, 11 a.m. (SEC Network, no spectators); Dec. 16 vs. UNO, 8 p.m. (SEC Network); and Dec. 19 vs. North Texas (11 a.m. SEC Network Plus). All three games will be broadcast by the LSU Sports Radio Network. LSU will close out the pre-Christmas break schedule with a Dec. 22 game against VCU at 8 p.m. (SEC Network).

(Press release via LSU Athletics)