Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

LSU and Oklahoma head coaches hold last news conference before game

Geaux Nation

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

It is the Friday before a big LSU football game and Coach O along with Lincoln Riley held a news conference at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.

Coach O spoke about running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery.

The LSU coach also provided an update on Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Coach O said,

“he’s not practiced yet. He worked out with the trainers. He felt a little sore after he worked out. I talked to him last night. Obviously, if Clyde’s ready to play, we’re going to let him play. That’s going
to be a game-time decision.”

You can read the entire news conference here.

The news conference took place on Friday morning and started at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
63°F A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories