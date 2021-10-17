LSU and Coach Ed Orgeron will part ways after this season

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron arrives for an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) LSU and football coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways after this season, according to multiple media reports.

The news comes 21 months after Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history.

The timing of the decision came as a surprise – the day after the Tigers upset Florida – though the end for Coach O at LSU seemed to be approaching soon after a blowout loss last week to Kentucky.

Orgeron is 49-17 with the Tigers, including 15-0 in 2019 when Joe Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and LSU its third national championship since 2003.

He replaced Les Miles, who had also won a national title with the Tigers.