BATON ROUGE, LA – NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hands with head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers after their 10-0 win at Tiger Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In 3 days, LSU and Alabama will tangle in Tuscaloosa.

Ahead of the game, both head coaches talked to the media via teleconference on Wednesday morning.

Here is audio of Coach Ed Orgeron speaking to the media:

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates with Justin Jefferson #2 and his wife Kelly after their 42-28 win against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Here is audio of Coach Nick Saban speaking to the media:

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the final minutes of their 48-7 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LSU and Alabama go to battle at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9.