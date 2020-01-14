LSU alumni cheer on their alma mater in the national championship

The LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers are competing for the national college football championship tonight. Tiger fans that couldn’t make it to New Orleans are watching the game from home or watch parties across Acadiana.

News 10’s Neale Zeringue was live at the Rock ‘n’ Bowl in downtown Lafayette where the LSU Acadiana Alumni Association watched the game.

A perfect season by LSU and Clemson all led to one decisive game. Tigers fans came out confident.

“We’re going to watch the Tigers win,” said Tigers fan Linda Dougherty.

But others knew…

“It is a national championship,” said LSU fan Patrick Willis. “Nothing comes easy.”

LSU fans were familiar with impact players on the home team.

“Joe Burrow. Joe burrow’s definitely shown his worth on the field,” said Ethan Aguillard.

Not so familiar with Clemson.

“I just heard they were good,” said Carleen Robin. “I never watched them.”