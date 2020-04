LSU could break a handful of NFL Draft records this upcoming weekend. Most notably, LSU could tie, or move ahead of, the record for most draft picks from a single school in the 1st Round (6) and most during the entirety of a draft (12).

The school record for most in a draft is nine.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, relaxed and joking about it at first, spoke about that chance and what it would mean to the program.

To hear his response, click the video provided…