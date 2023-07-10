LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball head coach Gerry Glasco announced on Monday (July 10) the addition of pitcher Lexie Delbrey (Bainbridge, Ga.), a transfer from the University of Florida, to the program’s roster for the 2023-24 academic year.

Delbrey becomes a Ragin’ Cajun after competing for Florida in 2022 and 2023. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“We are extremely excited to add the type of talent and experience that Lexie (Delbrey) possesses to our pitching staff,” Glasco said. “She spins the ball extremely well, with velocity, and has always been highly regarded as a power pitcher.

“We look forward to watching her compete with her warrior-mindset and determination for the Ragin’ Cajuns these next two years,” Glasco added. “Lexie is extremely competitive in her approach to pitching. There’s no doubt that fans of the Louisiana Softball program are going to really enjoy watching her high-level performance in the coming seasons.”

Over the first two seasons of her collegiate career, Delbrey produced a 22-6 overall record, a 2.63 ERA and crafted 171 strikeouts, serving as a key part of Florida’s rotation. She held opponents to a .194 batting average over 191-1/3 innings of work.

Delbrey made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2022, ranking Top 10 in the SEC in five major pitching categories: ERA (9th), opposing batting average (2nd), hits allowed per seven (2nd), strikeouts looking (4th) and wins (10th). Her 4.4 hits allowed per seven innings ranked 23rd nationally.

Over 34 appearances and 25 starts throughout her rookie season, Delbrey finished 15-4 and turned in a 2.26 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 111-1/3 innings pitched. She hurled two complete game shutouts, held opposing batters to a .178 average, struck out the side seven times and produced a 12 1/3 inning consecutive scoreless innings streak.

In the spring 2023 season, Delbrey was 7-2 with a 3.15 ERA, yielding 63 hits over 80 innings and striking out 54. Opponents in the Power 5-laden slate hit .215 against her.

The Bainbridge, Georgia product gained NCAA Regionals, Super Regionals and WCWS experience with the Gators. She made two starts for UF in the 2022 WCWS.

Twice the Region 1-AAAA Pitcher of the Year (2019, 2020) and the Region 1-AAAA Player of the Year in 2021, Delbrey was named a PGF All-American in her senior season. In the circle she turned in a sub-1.00 ERA each of her final three seasons with Bainbridge (Ga.) HS and recorded an impressive 17-1 record with 222 strikeouts over 20 appearances as a sophomore in 2019.

Delbrey played travel ball for Georgia Impact and East Cobb Bullets.

The addition of Delbrey increases the number of newcomers joining the Ragin’ Cajuns this fall to six. She joins fellow transfers infielder/pitcher Denali Loecker (Ogden, Iowa/Iowa) and infielder Brooke Ellestad (Kimberly, Wisc./St. Thomas), JUCO All-American and Canadian National Team pitcher Sam Ryan (Monroe, N.Y./Chattanooga State CC) and a pair of state of Louisiana high school products that includes Lafayette prep standout Gabbie Stutes of St. Thomas More HS and Lillian Soto from Cedar Creek School in Ruston.

During the 2023 season, Louisiana (50-16, 22-2 Sun Belt) collected its fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships under the guidance of Gerry Glasco, posted the program’s first 50-win season since 2019 and advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The Ragin’ Cajuns also continued impressive streaks of consecutive Sun Belt series won (now 81 straight) and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (now 24 straight) and attained a No. 9 RPI rating and Top 20 rankings across all major national polls.

