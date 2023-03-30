(KLFY) — LSU Tiger fans hoping to watch their team compete for the women’s basketball national championship in Dallas will face stiff competition for tickets.

According to data released by StubHub, a third-party ticket broker, demand for tickets to the Women’s Final Four is stronger than ever.

Ticket sales are already three times higher than the total sales of the Women’s Final Four last year, with sales velocity for the Women’s Final Four outpacing the Men’s Final Four. The women’s semifinal saw 90% of total sales occur since the Final Four teams were decided on Monday, while the men’s semifinal saw 65% of total sales happen since Final Four teams were locked in on Sunday.

Texas and participating team states lead ticket sales, StubHub said. Fans from host-state Texas lead with 32% of Final Four ticket sales. Final Four team states follow: Iowa (18%), Louisiana (11%), South Carolina (8%), Virginia (4%).

According to the data, the average semifinals get-in price (18k capacity) was $200 as of Thursday afternoon.

StubHub offered some sample ticket buying tips for those looking to score tickets to this and other big events:

Never pay cash or buy off the street

Buy with confidence from a trusted service

Maintain your ticket’s security

Use technology to your benefit

For the Championship Game: get the best price by purchasing a ticket within 24 hours of the teams being decided

Make your money go further by searching for tickets in off-peak hours or buying a single ticket rather than group tickets

LSU will face Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, for the right to play either Iowa or South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday.