Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
President, first lady wear matching tuxedos in final White House Christmas card
Lasting COVID-19 side effects force patients to change their diets, lifestyles
Video
Congressman Luke Letlow admitted into hospital for COVID-19
Santa flies homeless dogs from Louisiana to new owners in Kentucky
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Buy Local
Home for the Holidays
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Pro Football Contest
Christmas Dinner Giveaway
Santa Did My Roof
Jingle All The Way
Holiday Giveaways
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Search
Search
Search
LIVE: LSU postgame after win vs Ole Miss
Geaux Nation
by: Brian Holland
Posted:
Dec 19, 2020 / 06:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 19, 2020 / 06:41 PM CST
Tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation at 10pm on NBC Local 33
Local News
FCC funds to expand broadband to millions of rural Americans
Video
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to a New Iberia murder
Video
Miners remembered in deadly salt mine collapse
Video
Nurse gives vaccine to doctor who saved her life 20 years ago
Video
Two men held on $1.5 million bonds in Lafayette for drug charges
Video
Abbeville community remembers fallen officers
Video
No injuries in Sunset house fire
Video
90 Plus: Margaret Lilly of Carencro celebrates 90th Birthday: “Hard work pays off,” she says
Video
Opelousas Pulmonologist the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine on hospital staff
Video
Neighbor surprises mom, 7 kids with new bikes for Christmas
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Lauren Daigle responds to Mayor Cantrell’s request to remove her from NYE celebrations
Video
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to a New Iberia murder
Video
Two men held on $1.5 million bonds in Lafayette for drug charges
Video
Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12
Teen who stepped in to save mother from attack by her husband is fatally stabbed
Sidebar