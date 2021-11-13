LIVE GAME BLOG: Arkansas Razorbacks win 16-13 in overtime against LSU Tigers

YOUNGSVILLE, LA. (KLFY) -- Two women brought their passion to the council race in Youngsville, vying for the opportunity to represent Youngsville’s City Council Division A. Kayla Menard Reaux won the election in Youngsville, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State Office.

Kayla Menard Reaux won by 74 votes and said she is excited to work for the people of Youngsville. Both women brought their passion to the race with the goal of making Youngsville a better place for all residents. The seat is currently being held by Simone Champagne who was appointed to serve out the remaining term of Jamison Abshire when he resign in January, after taking a position with Lafayette Consolidated Government with the Department of Parks and Recreation.