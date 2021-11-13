LIVE GAME BLOG: Arkansas Razorbacks win 16-13 in overtime against LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Unversity Tigers take on the University of Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Death Valley.

Watch for live game updates here.

FINAL SCORE: ARK -16 LSU – 13

OVERTIME: 16-13 ARK

ARK:  Quarterback KJ Jefferson runs for two yards for a touchdown. Current Score: 16-13

LSU calls for a timeout.

Fourth Quarter: 13-13

9:56 p.m. – End of fourth quarter.

10:53 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a 45-yard-line field goal. Current Score: 13-13

Third Quarter:

9:11 p.m. -End of the third quarter.

6:01 – ARK: Quarterback KJ Jefferson passes a complete throw to Runningback Dominique Johnson for 43 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cam Little scores. Current Score: 10-10

Second Quarter: 10-3 LSU

8:04 p.m. – End of the second quarter.

0:04 – LSU: Timeout.

0:46 – ARK: Timeout.

4:20 – ARK: Timeout.

14:52 – LSU: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Jack Bech for 29 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 10-3 LSU

First Quarter: 3-3

7:17 p.m. – End of the first quarter.

1:47 – LSU: Kicker Cade York makes a 34-yard-line field goal. Current Score: 3-3

11:59 – ARK: Placekicker Cam Little makes a 48-yard line field goal. Current Score: 3-0 ARK

Kick-off in Death Valley.

