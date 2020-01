NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVLA/WGMB) The game is finished and there is a new national champion team in town.

The LSU Tigers found their groove and beat the Clemson Tigers in a 42-25 win the New Orleans.

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney will take to the podium to discuss the good, bad and ugly of the title game.