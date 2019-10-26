LIVE BLOG: Tigers taking on Tigers in Baton Rouge

AUBURN, AL – SEPTEMBER 15: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers rushes against Jacob vonEschenbach #42 of the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The #2 LSU Tigers are taking on the #9 Auburn Tigers in Baton Rouge.

LSU is facing it’s third top 10 opponent this season.

The last three showdowns between the two Tiger teams have been decided by a total of ten points.

(4:55) D.J. Williams of Auburn scampers for 70 yards; first and gold for the Tigers in blue.

(4:49) LSU starts the second half with the ball as the sun makes an appearance at Tiger Stadium.

(4:26) LSU ends a promising Auburn drive. Derek Stingley gets a pick. Halftime 10-10.

(4:23) LSU ties the game with a 20-yard field goal from Cade York. Scoring drive: 10 plays, 73 yards, 2:33

(4:14) Ja’Marr Chase shakes off a defender for a first down catch and run for LSU.

(4:07) Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 22 yards, 3:18. Auburn cashes in on the short field. They lead 10-7.

(4:05) QB Nix sneaks it in, Auburn takes the lead back.

(4:04) The spot is under review and that stands.

(4:03) Auburn faces a 4th and goal inside the 1.

(3:59) Play under review and it stands. First down Auburn.

(3:57) LSU muffs the punt, first turnover of the day.

(3:53) LSU opts to go on 4th down and 1 and they fail to get it. Auburn gets the ball back

(3:47) Clyde Edwards-Helaire dazzled with a nice spin move of his own for a first down.

(3:45) Burrow runs away from a sack, puts on a nifty spin and gets a first down. He follows that with a first down pass to Tyrion Davis-Price. Davis-Price would get flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play ended.

(3:39) Bo Nix runs away from a sack, but can’t complete the pass. LSU gets the ball after a punt.

(3:38) Auburn is flagged for intentional grounding. That backs them up and stirs up the home fans.

(3:35) Joe Burrow has 120 yards passing including the touchdown toss to Marshall.

(3:34) LSU gets the first touchdown of the day. A catch by Terrance Marshall from 20 yards out 7-3 LSU. scoring Drive 10 plays, 89 yards 3:34

(3:28) Joe Burrow takes off to the right side and took a stiff hit before heading out of bounds. No flag.

(3:24) The only points scored in quarter number 1 is the Auburn. They lead 3-0

(3:23) LSU is back on offense and Joe Burrow gets sacked for the third time today.

(3:21) Auburn backs up 5 due to another false start.

(3:19) Third down upcoming for Auburn. So far they are 3-5 on third down.

(3:15) What started as a drive with promise for LSU stalls thanks to KJ Britt’s sack of Burrow and an LSU False Start. Home Tigers punt.

(3:12) LSU gets a flag in their favor. A pass interference against Auburn nets an LSU first down

(3:08) Scoring Drive: 14 Plays, 42 Yards, 4:07. 2 penalties were called on LSU. One that became a first down and one that led to a first down.

(3:07) This third down does not get converted by Auburn; the visitors settle for a field goal. 3-0 Auburn.

(3:06) Another third-down looms for Auburn, but before that play, they have to move back 5 yards, second false start on Auburn

(3:04) 3rd ad one for Auburn, QB Bo Nix sneaks it for a first and goal.

(3:02) Another third-down conversion by Auburn quiets the crowd for a moment.

(2:58) Auburn moving the ball nicely in its second possession. A pass interference call brought the disapproval of the home folks, bur a first down for Auburn.

(2:52) LSU fans on their feet for this third down. Auburn gets a false start penalty.

(2:51) The 2019 Little League World Series champions from the Eastbank was just recognized on the field.

(2:48) LSU’s first offensive series, 3 plays and a punt. One completion and one incompletion for Burow

(2:43) Joe Burrow will have his first shot on offense from his own 12 following an LSU penalty.

(2:41) First third down of the game, after giving up a first down on the first offensive play, LSU’s defense stiffens.

(2:40 ) First offensive play is a first down for Auburn. They are moving quickly between plays at the start

(2:37) LSU has won the toss and has chosen to defer to the second half in a breezy cool Tiger stadium.