-LSU won the tip and Khayla Pointer knocks down the 3-pointer on the opening possession

-Alexis Morris comes off the bench and hits from beyond the arc, Tigers go up 6-3, 5:23 1Q

-Ohio State takes first lead of the ballgame late in the 1st quarter, 10-8

-Buckeyes forced 6 turnovers so far and we’re at the 3:22 mark in the 1st quarter. Extremely physical opening frame for both teams

-Taylor Mikesell hits her first 3 pointer and Ohio State leads 15-8 at the end of the first quarter

-OSU is 4-7 from beyond the arc, shooting 57.1% from downtown, Buckeyes up 26-20 with 5:00 left in the second quarter

-Ohio State averages 8 3-pointers a game and they’ve made 6 with less than 2 minutes left before halftime

-Buckeyes lead 34-26 at the break

-Pointer leads LSU in scoring with 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists; Jailin Cherry is second in scoring with 6 points

-LSU struggling out of the gate to open up the second half, the first bucket for the Tigers is a layup by Cherry on the fastbreak, LSU trails 40-28 at the 6:51 mark in the 3rd quarter