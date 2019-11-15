Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
SECSL

Limited edition OBJ/Jarvis Landry bobblehead released

Geaux Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: FOCO

(11/15/2019) If you love bobbleheads and the LSU Tigers, there is something you might want to add to your Christmas list.

FOCO has released a limited edition dual bobblehead of former LSU players Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The pair are dressed in LSU gear.

The pose is inspired by a picture of the two athletes attending an LSU camp.

Courtesy: FOCO

Click here if you want to pre-order one of the only 1,000 bobbleheads to be sold.

Courtesy: FOCO

Below is the press release from FOCO:

FOCO Introduces Brand-New Odell Beckham Jr. & Jarvis Landry LSU Tigers Dual Bobblehead

Somerset, NJ November 8, 2019 – FOCO is excited to introduce a new collectable bobblehead featuring former LSU Tigers wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The duo played at LSU from 2010-2013.

The Odell Beckham Jr. & Jarvis Landry bobblehead portrays the elite receivers on top of a turf football field base, which displays the players’ and school’s names. They are wearing LSU’s white football uniforms and re-enacting a pose from when they both attended an LSU football camp in high school.

“FOCO is thrilled to launch this unique bobblehead featuring Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “When this duo played at LSU, they put up astonishing stats, which led to them both being drafted high in the 2014 NFL Draft. Their time at LSU was unforgettable, and we knew their fans would be eager to collect this unique bobblehead,” Katz continued.

The Odell Beckham Jr. & Jarvis Landry LSU Tigers Dual Bobblehead is one of many collectable bobbles that FOCO continues to releasee that depict superstars, mascots, memorable plays, and iconic moments through the world of sports.

The Odell Beckham Jr. & Jarvis Landy Dual Bobblehead is currently available online at FOCO.com. The bobblehead is available for pre-order at this link now for $70.00 plus shipping and handling. The projected delivery date to customers is in November.

About FOCO

FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 17 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 100 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon, Sanrio and WWE.

Follow @FOCOusa on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more exciting news and new product releases.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

SEC Twitter

Sidebar