Leonard Fournette talks re-signing with Bucs, giving back at annual football camp in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former St Aug Purple Knight and LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette held his third annual football camp at Joe W. Brown Park on Saturday.

Hundreds of campers had a chance to go through drills and get advice from the Tampa Bay running back, who says giving back to his community means a lot, and using his platform will continue to be a priority.

“The kids are the next generation,” said Fournette. “Using my platform to give them the best opportunity to meet a lot of guys like myself and other football players is a blessing.”

This offseason, Tampa Bay re-signed Fournette to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Fournette started the final three games of the regular season in 2020 and remained a starter in the playoffs, helping the Bucs win Super Bowl LV.

He says the decision to return to Tampa Bay, was an easy one.

“Yeah it was,” said Fournette. “I think it was very easy. Won a Super Bowl there, they wanted me back and I was thankful.”

