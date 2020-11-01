LCA’s Sage Ryan commits to LSU over Alabama, Clemson

LCA senior and No. 1 safety in the country Sage Ryan announced his commitment to LSU over Alabama and Clemson on Saturday morning.

The five-star recruit said family played a huge role in his decision, as his uncle Trev Faulk and cousin Kevin Faulk both played at LSU.

Ryan says his mind was made up Wednesday, and he is 100 percent committed to LSU. His recruitment process is closed.

“Just to be in this position is amazing,” Ryan says.” My family, they guided me through this process. Like my uncle said, it was family over everything. My people are in Louisiana. That’s what I went with.”