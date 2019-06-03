Lafayette's Duplantis Breaks LSU All-Time Hits Record Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE -- - Antoine Duplantis, just one hit shy of the all-time LSU career hits record coming into the game, broke the record on Saturday night in the winner's bracket matchup vs Southern Miss.

The 353rd hit of his career came in the top of the seventh inning, with a ___. The hit also puts the senior in second place all-time in the Southeastern Conference.

Duplantis also recorded three hits on Friday night to tie Dr. Eddy Furniss.

The Tigers currently lead the Golden Eagles, __-__.

For highlights & postgame reaction, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation Sports at 10pm on NBC Local 33.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the BRProud App from the App Store or Google Play.