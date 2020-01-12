Live Now
Lafayette native Tyler Shelvin key to LSU’s defensive success

One of the key storylines in Monday’s national championship game between Clemson and LSU is the ability of the Tigers defensive line to stop the Clemson running game.

That falls on Northside and Notre Dame High product and sophomore LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, who says he’s up for the challenge.

“It’s gonna be a good matchup,” Shelvin says. “It’s gonna be tough, but nothing too big that we can’t handle. We’re all solid up front. We always scream ‘nothing between the tackles.’ We block out the noise. It’s just another step that we gotta get over.”

“He has really come along,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says. “He’s a force. The thing about Tyler is that he’s still learning, still developing. To get a guy that big and that quick is very odd. He’s one of the most athletic linemen we’ve had here in a while.”

Tyler tells KLFY being the “Dancing Bear,” as his teammates call him, is his greatest asset. He looks forward to displaying those moves on Monday night.

