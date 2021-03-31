Lafayette native Tyler Shelvin, eight other Tigers show out on Pro Day

Nine former LSU Tigers took part in Pro Day and performed in front of all 32 NFL teams in attendance in Baton Rouge.

Of the nine Tigers participating, two are currently projected first round draft picks — wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.

It was defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. who caught the eye of speed hawks. He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash.

Former Notre Dame Pio and Lafayette native Tyler Shelvin checked in at 6’2, 350 pounds and says opting out due to COVID forced him to evaluate what he does right and wrong.

“My pro is that I’m a good run-stopper, excellent run-stopper,” Shelvin says. “My con is that I need to learn how to pass rush, learn how to rush the passer, get some more push. When I went to EXOS in Dallas, me and my position coach Brandon Tucker we learned how to pass rush, how to be explosive, how to hold, and just getting to the quarterback efficiently. So I mean it was a good process and I thank him for it. That really showed today, working the big bags, showing I could really get off and rush the passer.”

“I definitely didn’t execute my 40.” Vincent Jr. says. “I still have a lot more in the tank, probably gonna run it again. But the guys who watch my film know me. They know I can run. That’s just a given. That just shows that myself and these guys we been working. A 4.3 is by all means not easy at all. I know people would kill for a 4.3. I’m not satisfied with it, but I’m so excited for our guys Terrace, Racey, and Ja’Marr who were also able to clock down those 4.3’s with myself.”

“I have talked to the Bengals,” Chase says. “I don’t know how many times I’ve talked to them. Me and Joe, I wouldn’t mind going back with Joe. If we get back together, we’d try to do nothing but get back our chemistry and have some more fun.”