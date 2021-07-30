Lafayette native Mondo Duplantis advances to pole vaulting finals at Olympics

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis competes in the men’s pole vault qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lafayette native and former LSU Track and Field star Mondo Duplantis will compete for a gold medal after advancing to the pole vaulting finals.

Duplantis didn’t clear his first attempt at 5.50 (just over 18 feet), but then cleared on his second attempt.

After that, he cleared 5.65 (about 18 feet, 6 inches) and 5.75 (about 18 feet, 10 inches) on the first attempts.

The former Lafayette High Lion is representing his mother’s home country of Sweden. He is the world record holder in outdoor and indoor pole vault.

The finals will be on Tuesday August 3rd at 5:20 a.m.