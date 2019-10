The Washington Nationals won game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night with a final score of 6-2.

Lafayette native and St. Thomas More alumni Andrew Stevenson is on the Nationals 40-man roster as an outfielder. Stevenson is the first LSU Tiger to win a World Series championship since Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in 2017.

Stevenson had a .367 batting average this season with 11 hits and four runs.

Stevenson is a 2012 graduate of St. Thomas More.