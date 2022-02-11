LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – There are only two players that prepped at area high schools on the rosters of the two teams playing in Super Bowl LVI: the Rams’ Raymond Calais at Cecilia and Tyler Shelvin from Northside and then Notre Dame High.

“It’s reality,” Germole, Tyler Shelvin’s father says. “We’re just soaking it in and enjoying the moment.”

Lafayette native and Cincinnati Bengal Tyler Shelvin is taking part in his first Super Bowl on Sunday and so too will his father, Germole Shelvin.

“Super excited,” Germole says. “Just wanna get there and enjoy the festivities and make sure to bring home the win.”

Heading to championship games is becoming a habit for Mr. Shelvin. He was right there for LSU’s national championship win in 2020 Tyler and his Tiger teammates won against Clemson.

“They’ve just been amazing together,” Germole says. “And as we know, it’s like the norm, from the national championship to the Super Bowl together. I tell you what I’m just overwhelmed with blessing and thankful and grateful at the same time.”

Even Tyler back on Draft Day alluded to how close he and Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are.

“Getting back to the basics, getting back with my brothers, I’m ready to get back to work,” Tyler said in 2021 after being drafted by the Bengals. “I talked to Ja’Marr. Me and Ja’Marr are very close. And we’re ready to get to work down there.”

In two seasons Tyler and his Bengals teammates have done a lot of work, making it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989, when his dad’s favorite team the 49ers beat the Bengals 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII. Needless to say, he’s got a new favorite team.

“You know I get asked that question all the time, ‘what you gonna do?'” Germole says. “So I say I’m Cinci-Niners now. At the end of the day, I’m all Bengals. All Bengals.”

The Super Bowl is on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.