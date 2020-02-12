Live Now
Lafayette man charged with felony theft in LSU championship game ticket scalping scheme

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Michael Dean Simmons, 37, was charged with felony theft Wednesday for allegedy overcharging a Shreveport man for tickets to the College National Championship football game, giving the victim the wrong tickets, and refusing to give the buyer his money back. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Lafayette man is behind bars, accused of overcharging a Shreveport man for tickets to the College National Championship football game, giving the victim the wrong tickets, and refusing to give the buyer his money back.

Michael Dean Simmons, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with felony theft in the amount of $2,604.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim told deputies that he bought a pair of seat tickets in section 104 of the Mercedes Benz Superdome from Simmons for $3,654. When the victim arrived at the game to get his tickets, Simmons gave him tickets that were in section 647. The victim no longer wanted the tickets and Simmons refused to give the man his refund.

During the course of an investigation, detectives say they learned that the price of one ticket in section 647 for the LSU vs. Clemson game was $525.

An arrest warrant was issued for Simmons. He turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond was set at $15,000.

