Lafayette family divided between LSU and Clemson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette family is divided between LSU and Clemson playing in the biggest game for college football.

The Tuten Family’s house has both LSU and Clemson flags flying.

Three out of the six members of the Tuten Family are LSU fans, while the other three are rooting for Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday.

Lainey Tuten, an LSU fan, said, “It’s tough. I don’t think we’ll be able to watch the game together or we’ll have to be in separate rooms because we’re three obnoxious LSU fans and then one obnoxious Clemson (fan). Two (fans), we’re not sure what’s going on, but they like to support their daddy.”

A house divided between LSU and Clemson that started with a Louisiana girl and a South Carolina boy.

Rye and Lainey Tuten have four children. Their boys, Harrison and Camp, both support LSU. While their girls, Hatten and English, are rooting for Clemson, in honor of their dad.

“I definitely won’t be able to watch the game with the family. I’m going to have to go somewhere else because if Clemson is doing well, I’m going to get loud and crazy. If LSU is doing well, I’m sure they’re going to get loud and crazy and so I’m just going to go somewhere else to keep the peace,” added Rye.

A Clemson alumn, Rye is from South Carolina. His wife, Lainey, grew up attending LSU football games with her family.

“You can’t beat South Louisiana food,” said Lainey.

Rye agreed, “The tailgate food in South Louisiana is second to none. It’s phenomenal.”

Each member of the Tuten Family predicts their favorite team winning.

Rye: Clemson 42. LSU 30.

Lainey: LSU 45. Clemson 32.

Harrison: LSU 34. Clemson 31.

Camp: LSU 49. Clemson 35.

Hatten: Clemson 12. LSU 10.

English: Clemson 9. LSU 6.

A football love divided, but a love for both Tiger teams… LSU and Clemson that is.