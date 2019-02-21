Lady Tigers Back Home For Annual Play4Kay Game

The LSU women’s basketball team is back in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for its annual Play4Kay pink game on Thursday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m. against Florida.

Fans who are battling cancer or are cancer survivors receive free admission to the game and are invited to participate in the Survivor’s Parade at halftime. All fans are encouraged to wear pink to honor loved ones and advocate for research funding for a cure.

The Lady Tigers are 15-9 and 6-6 in the SEC following Sunday night’s 79-68 win at Vanderbilt. Senior Shanice Norton had a strong game defensively and scored a career-high 21 points in the fifth 40-minute game of her career. Sophomore Faustine Aifuwa contributed her third double-double of the season with 15 points and tied her career-high with 11 rebounds.

LSU’s scoring defense is continues to be ranked eighth in the nation and is first in the SEC at 55.0 points per game. The Lady Tigers have held opponents to fewer than 50 points in a game seven times this season and under 60 17 times. LSU is also tops in the league and 13th in the nation in three-point shooting defense at 27.3 percent.

Junior Ayana Mitchell is shooting 54.3 percent from the field to lead LSU. She is fourth in the SEC in rebounds per game at 9.9 on the season and is second in the league with 12 double-doubles on the season. Mitchell also ranks 21st in the league with 12.8 points per game and tied for ninth in steals per game (1.8).

Earlier in the season Mitchell recorded her 600th career rebound and followed that up on Sunday with her 900thcareer point at Vanderbilt.

Sophomore Khayla Pointer ranks sixth in assists per game (4.5) and is 11th in assist-turnover ratio at 1.3. She is also tied for ninth in steals (1.8), 16th in minutes played (31.5) and 26th in points (12.5) per game.

Aifuwa is eighth in the SEC in blocked shots per game at 1.3 and is 18th in rebounding at 6.0 boards per game.

Norton currently ranks 12th in the SEC in minutes played per game at 32.0 and has played 30 or more minutes in 10 of the last 11 games.

Florida is 6-19 overall and 2-10 in the SEC. The Gators are led by senior guard Funda Nakkasoglu with 16.6 points per game and junior guard Delicia Washington at 10.4 points per game. Washington also leads the squad with 7.8 rebounds per game.

This will be the 43rd meeting between the schools. LSU holds a 28-14 lead in the series and has won the last two games, including last year’s 66-59 win in Gainesville on January 14, 2018.

Patrick Wright and Jeff Palermo will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Fans can listen in Baton Rouge on Talk 107.3 FM and audio broadcasts are available online at LSUSports.net/live. Affliliates KDBS/KSYL (Alexandria, Louisiana) and WWWL (New Orleans) will carry the game.

2019 LSU Manship School Hall of Famer Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell will call the game on the SEC Network.

How to Watch

Fans can watch the SEC Network through their cable or satellite provider (AT&T U-verse, Charter, Comcast, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH, Hulu Live TV, Google Fiber or Suddenlink.

The SEC Network Plus is available through the ESPN app and a link on LSUsports.net or SECsports.com. A cable or satellite subscription with AT&T U-verse, Charter, Comcast, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH, Hulu Live TV Google Fiber or Suddenlink is necessary to login to SECN+. The ESPN app is also available through the following OTT streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Up Next

LSU is on the road for games against nationally-ranked Kentucky on February 24 and at national runner-up Mississippi State on February 28.

Ticket Information

Group and single game ticket information:

Thursday, February 21, 6:30 p.m. – Play4Kay/Pink Game – vs. Florida

Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m. – Senior Tribute (Shanice Norton) – vs. Auburn

Geaux Clear at the PMAC

Fans are reminded that the Geaux Clear Policy will be in effect for all LSU women’s basketball home games. Diaper bags must be clear and no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. Backpacks, including drawstring/synch bags are strictly prohibited.

Fans with medically-necessary items will be allowed to enter the PMAC following a more thorough search at the designated inspection points. The lower level inspection will take place at the southeast corner entrance near the elevator and upper level inspection is available at the S concourse near the Ticket Office.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)