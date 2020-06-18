Kevin Faulk listed on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

(LSU ATHLETICS) – Kevin Faulk, the leading rusher in LSU history and the Southeastern Conference’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards, is one of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision included on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.

One of the all-time LSU greats and a member of the Louisiana Sports, LSU Athletic and New England Patriots Halls of Fame, Faulk helped lead the Tigers to three bowl appearances from 1995-97. He earned first team Associated Press All-America honors as an all-purpose back in 1996.

Faulk retired from the NFL in 2012 after 13 years with the New England Patriots where he helped the franchise to three Super Bowl titles. Faulk, a 1999 graduate of LSU, currently serves as LSU’s running backs coach.

Faulk finished his LSU career with a school-records for rushing yards (4,557), rushing touchdowns (46) and he holds the SEC record for all-purpose yards (6,833). Overall, Faulk still holds 10 LSU records.

Faulk is looking to join an elite list of LSU Tigers in the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Tigers in the College Football Hall of Fame include: Gus Tinsley, Ken Kavanaugh Sr., Abe Mickal, Doc Fenton, Tommy Casanova, Billy Cannon, Jerry Stovall, Charles Alexander, Bert Jones, and Glenn Dorsey.

Former LSU coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame are Dana Bible, Mike Donahue, Biff Jones, Bernie Moore and Charles McClendon.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT early next year.”

The ballot was emailed today to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class. The FBS Honors Court, chaired by NFF Board Member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State, and the Divisional Honors Court, chaired by former Marshall head coach, longtime athletics director and NFF Board Member Jack Lengyel, include an elite and geographically diverse pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media.

The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be made in early 2021, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, at the New York Hilton Midtown. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2021 season.

