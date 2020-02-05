Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Johnson wins All-Around, but LSU Falls vs Alabama

Geaux Nation

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

In front of the fifth-largest crowd in LSU history with 12,637 fans packing the Maravich Center, the sixth ranked LSU gymnastics team fell short to seventh-ranked Alabama, 196.425-196.775, Friday night. 

Freshman Kiya Johnson claimed another all-around title with a score of 39.600. Johnson also secured the vault and floor titles to push her career total to 12. 

“We were in a hole to start but fought back tonight,” co-head coach D-D Breaux said. “I am pleased with the amount of fight tonight. We were consistent and really had a great beam lineup tonight. This team gets how to fight in a competition.” 

Johnson Claims Another Vault Title 
Johnson scored a career high 9.95 on her double twisting Yurchenko. in the fifth spot. In the opening spot of the lineup, freshman Kai Rivers scored a 9.80. Freshman Lexie Nibbs with her second vault of the season scored a 9.775. In her first appearance as a Tiger, sophomore Rebecca D’Antonio scored a 9.65 in the anchor spot. 
 
Ruby Claims First Bars Title of the Season
Johnson, in the first spot for the Tigers’ bars lineup, scored a 9.875 for a new career high. Juniors Sami Durante and Bridget Dean earned scores of 9.875 and 9.775 respectively. Rivers scored a 9.80 and fellow freshman Alyona Shchennikova scored a career high 9.80 in the fifth spot. Harrold anchored the lineup with a 9.90 to earn the bars title. 

Beam Holds Steady in Third Rotation
Junior Christina Desiderio led off for the Tigers and scored a 9.825 for a season high. Dean went 9.825 in the second spot and Durante followed with a 9.85. Edney made her first appearance of the night and earned a 9.875 and junior Reagan Campbell anchored the lineup with a 9.875. 

Johnson Wins Floor Title
Johnson made the raucous PMAC fans rise to their feet with a 9.975 to match her career high. Harrold led off with a 9.85 and Louisiana native Olivia Gunter scored a 9.80. Campbell earned a 9.825 in the fourth spot. Edney and Dean earned scores of 9.725. 

Next Up
The Tigers will travel to Oregon State for a tri meet including Arizona State in Gill Coliseum. The three teams will face off on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT. The meet will be televised live on the OSU website. 

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories