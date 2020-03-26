John Brady believes LSU was built for postseason run

BATON ROUGE, LA – This time last year, the LSU men’s basketball team was preparing to compete in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament against Michigan State.

The Tigers were coming off a 69-67 win over Maryland and heading to Washington D.C.

Their March run would end in the Sweet 16, falling to the Spartans 80-63.

This was the longest postseason run for LSU since John Brady was the head coach and led them to the Final Four in 2006.

Heading into the 2019 season, Brady believed Will Wade had built a team that had the qualities to compete for a National Championship.

