1  of  3
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

John Brady believes LSU was built for postseason run

Geaux Nation

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA – This time last year, the LSU men’s basketball team was preparing to compete in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament against Michigan State.

The Tigers were coming off a 69-67 win over Maryland and heading to Washington D.C.

Their March run would end in the Sweet 16, falling to the Spartans 80-63.

This was the longest postseason run for LSU since John Brady was the head coach and led them to the Final Four in 2006.

Heading into the 2019 season, Brady believed Will Wade had built a team that had the qualities to compete for a National Championship.

For more on what those components former head coach John Brady detailed, click the video provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar