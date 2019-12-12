Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Joe Burrow’s dad talks Heisman hype

Geaux Nation

by: Deon Guillory

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Heisman hype is in overdrive for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

We are now hearing from the one man who’s known him all his life, his dad, Jimmy Burrow.

“Kind of unreal, overwhelming. You know there’s a lot of different words to describe it,” said Jimmy Burrow.

Jimmy played in the NFL and is now a retired coach who goes to all of Joe’s games.

Burrow said, “My sons try to go to every game. So really, cousins, when we play in Mississippi and Mississippi State. So, it’s just brought our family together. We’ve spent more time together than really we ever had. That’s been a real positive in this whole thing.”

The Burrows live in Athens, Ohio. It’s a town with a population of more than 23,000 people. Although it’s filled with fans for nearby Ohio University, they are still showing Joe some love. LSU signs are in yards. Businesses added a little South Louisiana flavor with the words ‘Geaux Joe’ or ‘Geaux Jeaux’ on their signs.

Burrow said, “There were watch parties all over town this weekend with everybody wearing purple.”

That support is gaining momentum this week when Joe Burrow was named a finalist for the coveted Heisman trophy.

Posted by LSU Football on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

LSU football posted pictures of the man with the golden arm. He started his award week in Baltimore for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. His dad was there every step of the way.

Posted by LSU Football on Wednesday, December 11, 2019


Posted by LSU Football on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Posted by LSU Football on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

“We knew as parents and me as a coach that he was capable of playing big time college football. That was our belief. We just knew he needed an opportunity,” said Jimmy Burrow.

Burrow said the family is preparing just in case Joe plays in the National Championship Game. He said Joe doesn’t really talk about that. He just wants to play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories