Joe Burrow graces cover of Sports Illustrated magazine

LSU starting Quarterback Joe Burrow graces the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The Athens Ohio native has now surpassed 4,000 passing yards in a season. He has now passed for 6,908 yards as a Tiger to jump JaMarcus Russell (6,625 yards) into third place on LSU’s career passing yards list. Burrow has thrown 41 touchdown passes this season, WAFB reports.

Burrow is also a finalist for the Maxwell Award (College Player of the Year) and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award (Nation’s Best Quarterback). Junior Grant Delpit is a finalist for the Thorpe Award (Nations Best Defensive Back), and Sophmore Ja’Marr Chase is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver).

The Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 P.M.

