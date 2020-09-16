Ja’Marr Chase declares for 2021 NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a catch against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Biletnikoff award winner Ja’Marr Chase declared for the 2021 NFL draft, after announcing his decision on Twitter Tuesday.

After 2 weeks of discussing with my family I have decided to officially declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. #Chosen1 — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) September 15, 2020

Chase opted out of the 2020 season during the final days of August and delivered a farewell message to LSU on August 31st. “There is nothing I wanted to do more than suit up in #7 for the LSU Tigers,” he said in part of the message.

In 2019, the Harvey native caught 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, setting SEC records for receiving yards and scores. He also became the first wide receiver and 11th player in LSU history to earn unanimous All-American honors.