Jaden Hill Named to Golden Spikes Watch List

CARY, N.C. – LSU junior right-hander Jaden Hill is on the 55-player preseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List announced by USA Baseball on Thursday, beginning the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2021 season. The 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be presented in July.
Hill, a product of Ashdown, Ark., is slated to be LSU’s No. 1 starting pitcher this year after excelling in the bullpen during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He has already been voted to numerous 2021 preseason All-America teams.
The 2021 preseason watch list features 55 of the nation’s top amateur players from high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.
Fan voting will once again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Amateur baseball fans will be able to vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, starting on June 8 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 24 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through July 2.
To stay up-to-date on the 2021 Golden Spikes Award visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Twitter and Instagram.
A complete list of the 55-player USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list follows:
Name; Position; School; Conference
Andrew Abbott; LHP; Virginia; Atlantic Coast Conference
Kevin Abel; RHP; Oregon State; Pac-12 Conference
Hunter Barco; LHP; Florida; Southeastern Conference
Alex Binelas; 3B; Louisville; Atlantic Coast Conference
Mason Black; RHP; Lehigh; Patriot League
Tyler Black; 2B; Wright State; Horizon League
Brooks Carlson; 2B; Samford; SoCon Conference
Parker Chavers; OF; Coastal Carolina; Sun Belt Conference
Maxwell Costes; 1B; Maryland; Big 10 Conference
Colton Cowser; OF; Sam Houston State; Southland Conference
Ryan Cusick; RHP; Wake Forest; Atlantic Coast Conference
Henry Davis; C; Louisville; Atlantic Coast Conference
Adrian Del Castillo; C; Miami; Atlantic Coast Conference
Trenton Denholm; RHP; UC Irvine; Big West Conference
Josh Elvir; OF; Angelo State; Lone Star Conference
Jud Fabian; OF; Florida; Southeastern Conference
Max Ferguson; 2B; Tennessee; Southeastern Conference
Richard Fitts; RHP; Auburn; Southeastern Conference
Christian Franklin; OF; Arkansas; Southeastern Conference
Sal Frelick; OF; Boston College; Atlantic Coast Conference
Zack Gelof; 3B; Virginia; Atlantic Coast Conference
Hunter Goodman; C/UTL; Memphis; American Athletic Conference
Peyton Graham; INF; Oklahoma; Big 12 Conference
Steve Hajjar; LHP; Michigan; Big 10 Conference
Mo Hanley; OF/LHP; Adrian; Michigan Intercollegiate Conference
Jaden Hill; RHP; LSU; Southeastern Conference
Gunnar Hoglund; RHP; Ole Miss; Southeastern Conference
Grant Holman; RHP/1B; California; Pac-12 Conference
Jordan Lawlar; INF; Dallas Jesuit High School
Jack Leiter; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference
Seth Lonsway; LHP; Ohio State; Big 10 Conference
Tommy Mace; RHP; Florida; Southeastern Conference
Christian MacLeod; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern Conference
Ty Madden; RHP; Texas; Big 12 Conference
Robby Martin; OF; Florida State; Atlantic Coast Conference
Michael McGreevy; RHP; UC Santa Barbara; Big West
Matt McLain; SS; UCLA; Pac-12 Conference
Troy Melton; RHP; San Diego State; Mountain West Conference
Robert Moore; 2B; Arkansas; Southeastern Conference
Cody Morissette; 3B; Boston College; Atlantic Coast Conference
Dylan Neuse; OF; Texas Tech; Big 12 Conference
Doug Nikhazy; LHP; Ole Miss; Southeastern Conference
Braden Olthoff; RHP; Tulane; American Athletic Conference
Andrew Painter; RHP; Calvary Christian High School
Connor Pavolony; C; Tennessee; Southeastern Conference
Zach Pettway; RHP; UCLA; Pac-12 Conference
Connor Prielipp; LHP; Alabama; Southeastern Conference
Kumar Rocker; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference
Bobby Seymour; 1B; Wake Forest; Atlantic Coast Conference
Alex Toral; 1B; Miami; Atlantic Coast Conference
Jose Torres; INF; NC State; Atlantic Coast Conference
Luis Vargas; OF; Wayland Baptist; Sooner Athletic Conference
Luke Waddell; SS; Georgia Tech; Atlantic Coast Conference
Jordan Wicks; LHP; Kansas State; Big 12 Conference
Ethan Wilson; OF; South Alabama; Sun Belt Conference
(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)