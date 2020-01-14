Is LSU the greatest college team of all time?

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Is LSU the greatest College Football Team of all time?

A perfect season. An All-Time great offense. Wins against some of college footballs biggest names. LSU did it all and more this season, but did they do enough to earn the title of greatest college football team of all time?

They’re definitely in the conversation, along with other unbeaten champions like the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers, 1999 Florida State Seminoles, 2001 Miami Hurricanes, 2004 Southern California Trojans and last year’s undefeated Clemson Tigers, whose win streak lasted until they met LSU on Monday.

Let’s take a look at their resume:

Schedule

LSU faced on of the toughest schedules in the country this season, playing games against multiple top 10 teams and blowing them all out of the water.

Texas

LSU’s first top-10 matchup came against the Texas Longhorn, then ranked No. 9 in the country. The wild 45-38 win was a coming out party for LSU’s revamped offense. Joe Burrow threw for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns, including a 61-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson to ice the game.

Florida

Next on their top-10 rampage would be the No. 7 Florida Gators. For one of the few times this season, LSU found themselves behind early in the game, trailing 28-21 in the second half, but came back to win by two touchdowns.

The Tigers took this opportunity to establish their championship defense, forcing three straight three-and-outs, picking off Florida in the end zone and getting a fourth down, goal-line stop as the LSU offense reclaimed the lead and never looked back.

Auburn

In the middle of a record-setting season for LSU’s offense, the Tigers’ defense saved the day against Auburn, holding them to just 287 yards and making big plays when the team needed them most.

Auburn brought QB Joe Burrow back down to earth (A still exceptional 321 yards with one TD and one interception), but LSU’s defense held strong.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire established himself as LSU’s best rusher as well. The junior ran 26 times for 136 yards and a touchdown, bringing balance to the team’s pass-heavy attack.



Alabama

This is the game every Tigers’ fan has circled on their calendar. This is also the game where several pundits began to believe LSU could win it all.

The Tiger’s beat the Crimson Tide in a 46-41 shootout. LSU led 33-13 at the half, the biggest deficit Coach Nick Saban has ever faced at Alabama. Despite their late comeback, LSU’s defense held strong, getting pressure on Tua Tagolvailoa and coming up big when needed.

Joe Burrow answered two of Alabama’s second-half touchdowns by leading the Tigers down the field for scores of their own. He made big third-down plays, including two huge runs.

LSU needed to play a nearly perfect game to beat Alabama on the road, and they did.

Georgia

The College Football Playoffs started early for LSU, as the then-No. 2 Tigers took on the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. It wasn’t as lopsided as the Oklahoma game (we’ll get to that soon), but it wasn’t pretty for the “dawgs.”

LSU scored fast and often, beating the Bulldogs 10-37 to claim the SEC Title and knock Georgia out of title contention. Burrow threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns and put the cherry on top of his Heisman campaign with THIS scrambling 71-yard pass:

LSU’s defense gave up less than 3 yards per play, in large part thanks to freshman DB Derek Stingley Jr. who caught two interceptions and locked down Georgia’s receivers all night.

Oklahoma

LSU was a heavy favorite going into their semi-finals matchup with the Sooners, but no one saw THIS coming.

LSU’s offense rewrote the record books in a 63-28 blood bath against Oklahoma.

Most Passing Touchdowns: 7 – Joe Burrow

Total Yards: 515 – Joe Burrow

Most Receiving Yards: 227 – Justin Jefferson

Most TD Receptions: 4 – Justin Jefferson

Most Points: 63

Total Offense: 692 yards

Who knows what would have happened if LSU hadn’t benched QB Joe Burrow for most of the second half. Everything went LSU’s way. As far as confidence building games go, it doesn’t get much better than this one.

Clemson

This Clemson team was in the conversation for the greatest team in college football history… until they ran into the buzzsaw that is the LSU Tigers.

Clemson came out strong against the Tigers in the Championship game, but once LSU got their feet under them there was no looking back.