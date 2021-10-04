‘I’m responsible,’ Coach O takes full blame for LSU’s offensive struggles

BATON ROUGE, La. – “Ultimately, I’m responsible.” “I’m fully responsibility.” “I’m gonna take full responsibility.” “That is totally my responsibility.” LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron repeatedly stated he was to blame for LSU’s offensive struggles.

During Monday’s presser, media continuously asked Coach O about the communication issues between first-year offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and quarterback Max Johnson. Even though Orgeron took ownership of the play calling miscues, the Tigers have worked on communication since the preseason.

“In camp, we went one team period scripted, one team period not. We let them call plays. We worked on taking the field with 25 seconds left. That’s called in ‘the winning edge’ so most of those things have been worked on,” Orgeron said.

After Saturday’s game, LSU must face a simple truth: whatever the team has practiced hasn’t worked. Orgeron used four timeouts to avoid delay-of-game penalties against Auburn, and communication has continued to affect the offense’s speed.

“Call the play, and run it. We have a thing called ‘warp,’ where we go really fast, and we were doing that for a while and were really having success. The trouble is when we try to be a little too complicated, try to change the play and get a perfect play,” Orgeron added.

The Tigers next matchup will be at Lexington to face No. 16 Kentucky. The Wildcats have the 10th ranked total defense in the country.

Click the video for more on the story.