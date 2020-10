BATON ROUGE, La. – Myles Brennan’s debut as QB1 started out slow. He only threw 27 passing yards in the first quarter, and even though Number 15 finished with 345 yards through the air, head coach Ed Orgeron wants Brennan to be more decisive with the football.

“I think he has to let go of the ball quicker. I think he has to learn how to avoid the rush instead of going outside, stepping up in the pocket like Drew Brees does,” Coach O said.