Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow issues Coronavirus PSA on Twitter

by: Michael Scheidt

NCAA college football player, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- The coronavirus is affecting people all over the United States.

East Baton Rouge Parish alone has 5 deaths due to COVID-19.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is asking everyone to follow what the government says when it comes to the coronavirus.

Burrow asks in the PSA that you consider donating to a food bank.

Make sure you watch until the end of the PSA.

