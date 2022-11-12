Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana at LSU vs. Arkansas game on Sat. November 12, 2022 with Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards and Governor Asa Hutchinson are friendly competitors this weekend as the LSU Tigers face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The two tweeted each other with mild jabs shortly after the game started Saturday.

Hutchinson’s tweet included a picture of the two governors side-by-side, each representing their team with shirts and gear featuring the Tigers’ colors and the Razorbacks’ colors.

Image credit: Governor Asa Hutchinson

Hutchinson said, “Before the battle for the boot with my friend ⁦@LouisianaGov⁩ John Bel Edwards. Look out. Hogs play best when we are underdogs! Go Hogs.”

To which Edwards replied, “Great to see @AsaHutchinson at today’s game! I hope he’s ready for some trash talk. #GeauxTigers” along with a picture of he and Hutchinson at the game.

Governor John Bel Edwards and Governor Asa Hutchinson at LSU vs. Arkansas game/ Image Credit: Governor John Bel Edwards

The game began at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12.