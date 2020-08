LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and linebacker Patrick Queen look on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southeastern Conference has released the Tigers first opponent for the 2020 football season.

The LSU Tigers will play Mississippi State in Baton Rouge on September 26.

The full LSU schedule is to be released at 6.pm.

More details will be available later.