BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche joined the 5 p.m. on NBC 33 to break down the matchup tonight inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU women’s basketball is hosting Texas A&M tonight at 7 p.m.

LSU is currently one of just four teams undefeated thus far in SEC play at 2-0.

The Tigers could have their hands full tonight, with an Aggies team that is top three in the NCAA in both scoring defense, field goal defense and rebounding.

With points at a premium, head coach Kim Mulkey had some advice for her Tigers going into the matchup.

For the full report, click the video provided.

Also, tune in at 9 p.m. on FOX 44 and NBC 33 at 9 and 10 p.m., respectively, for a full wrap up after the game.

Latest news