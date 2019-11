Geaux Nation: Aggies vs. Tigers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The College Football Playoff is one month away and it's time for Rivalry Week on the second live episode of Gridiron Nation: The Path to the Playoff.

If the playoff started tomorrow, it would like like this: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia. We'll break down all four teams and more, streaming live right here at 2pm EST, starting with the no. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.