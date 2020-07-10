Gaunt Joins LSU Men’s Golf Team

Baton Rouge, La. – Chuck Winstead, director of golf at LSU, announced the signing of transfer Connor Gaunt on Thursday.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Connor join our program,” Winstead said. “Not only is Connor extremely talented, but moreover he is a great person from a first class family. I look forward to Connor joining our team this fall.”

Gaunt joins LSU after playing his freshman campaign at Arkansas Tech. Gaunt played in seven tournaments for Tech during the 2019-20 season and closed out the year with a 72.39 stroke average. Ten of his 18 rounds were even par or better and his best finish came at the Newberry College Invitational when he tied for 10th. He finished in the top 20 in five of his seven tournaments he played and his low round of the season was a 4-under 67 at the NSU Golf Classic in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Gaunt played his prep golf at Cabot High School in Arkansas and was a four-year varsity starter. He was a two-time Arkansas State Golf Association Player of the Year, and he won two state individual titles during his time at Cabot. Gaunt will be eligible to compete immediately in the fall of 2020 for LSU.

