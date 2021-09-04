GALLERY: LSU trails UCLA in historic Rose Bowl trip

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Health Officer Joseph Kanter ordered the immediate closure of seven nursing homes in south Louisiana Saturday following the deaths of seven residents evacuated to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The Louisiana Department of Health says five of those deaths have been classified as storm-related. State health officials are investigating the deaths following reports of squalid conditions at the warehouse facility in Independence, where 843 residents from seven nursing facilities operated by Bob Dean were sent on Friday, August 27, before Ida roared ashore in southeast Louisiana.