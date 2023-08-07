BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football standouts Sai’vion Jones and Mason Taylor talked with the local media to go over season expectations, personal goals and a “scuffle” at practice on Monday.

Both wide receivers Kyren Lacy and Malik Nabers were excused from practice after punches were thrown during practice. Harold Perkins and Major Burns were also involved in the confrontation.

Head coach Brian Kelly quickly addressed the matter on the practice field with the entire team.

Today was the fourth overall practice for LSU as they get ready for the season opener against Florida State on Sept. 3 in Orlando.

For the full interviews, click on the video provided.

For more on the practice, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation at 5, 6 & 10 p.m. on NBC and 5:30 & 9 p.m. on FOX 44.