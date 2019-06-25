FULL INTERVIEW: Joe Brady Talks Offensive Game Plan for LSU

New LSU Passing Game Coordinator, Joe Brady, met with the local media for the first time in New Orleans on Monday, as part of the final stop on the LSU Coaches Caravan.
Brady, who came over from the New Orleans Saints, says not only will it be a spread offense, but also a ‘spread-it-around’ offense. On top of being the Passing Game Coordinator, Brady also coaches the wide receivers.
For more on what Brady had to say about how he’s revamping the Tigers’ offense, click the video provided….
