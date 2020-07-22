From Detroit to Toledo: Tigers RHP’s Hess & Lange reassigned to “Taxi Squad”

BATON ROUGE, LA – “I didn’t know that Alex (Lange) got called until I landed in Detroit,” said former LSU pitcher Zack Hess.

From Alex Box Stadium to Comerica Park, Zack Hess and Alex Lange, two former LSU Tigers, both get the call up to major leagues now as Detroit Tigers.

“I’m like thanks man I appreciate it, and he’s like I’ll see you in like a half hour because I just landed here too,” continued Hess.

After taking the mound on the same day in Detroit, Hess and Lange will stay together after being reassigned to Toledo, Ohio, where the other half of camp will continue to train.

