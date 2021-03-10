Freshman Tre’ Morgan leads Tigers to win at UNO

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Right-hander Will Hellmers fired five shutout innings Wednesday night, and first baseman Tre’ Morgan and designated hitter Cade Beloso combined for four RBI to lead No. 15 LSU to a 5-0 win over New Orleans at Maestri Field.

The Tigers return to action at 7 p.m. CT Friday when they play host to UT San Antonio in Game 1 of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Hellmers (3-1) worked five shutout innings, allowing just four hits with one walk and a career-best seven strikeouts. He fired 73 pitches in the outing, also a career high for the true freshman.

Morgan was 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, two RBI, and two runs, and Beloso was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

LSU struck for two runs in the top of the third against UNO reliever Jacob Lamkin as Morgan lined an RBI single and Beloso lifted a sacrifice fly.

The Tigers added two runs in the fifth when Morgan smashed a run-scoring triple and Beloso ripped an RBI double to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the seventh, Morgan reached on an infield hit, moved to second on a balk, stole third base and scored on a wild pitch.

Lamkin (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs – one earned – on two hits in 1.2 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)

