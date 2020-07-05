Fourteen former LSU Tigers appear in 2020 MLB 60-man player pools

(BATON ROUGE) – Fourteen former LSU Tigers appear in 2020 Major League Baseball 60-man player pools, as preseason training is underway this week.

The 60-game regular-season schedule will start on July 23 and will conclude in late September. The postseason is slated to begin shortly after the regular season and is scheduled to conclude by November 1.

These are the former Tigers in the MLB 60-man player pools:

· Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

· Greg Deichmann, Oakland Athletics

· Jake Fraley, Seattle Mariners

· Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

· Nick Goody, Texas Rangers

· Will Harris, Washington Nationals

· JaCoby Jones, Detroit Tigers

· DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

· Mikie Mahtook, Philadelphia Phillies

· Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

· Austin Nola, Seattle Mariners

· Michael Papierski, Houston Astros

· Riley Smith, Arizona Diamondbacks

· Andrew Stevenson, Washington Nationals

Deichmann, Papierski and Smith will have the opportunity this season to make their MLB career debuts. Each of the other former Tigers has MLB game experience.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics.)