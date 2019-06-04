Four Tigers Selected in MLB Draft

There were Four Tigers Selected in the 2019 MLB Draft. On Day 1, LSU Junior Shortstop Josh Smith was drafted by the New Yankees with pick 67 in the second round. Smith was recently name to the All Tournament Team after batting .400.

On Day 2, Junior Centerfielder Zach Watson was taken by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round at 79. Watson hit two homers and drove in seven runs to help lead the Tigers to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Title.

Other notable Tigers selected were two junior pitchers in the seventh round. Zach Hess was taken at pick 202 by the Detroit Tigers, and Todd Peterson at pick 213 by the Washington Nationals.

