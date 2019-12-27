Former LSU Tiger La’el Collins surprises mother with a new home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/CNN) — He left home first to play football at LSU, now he’s a star in the NFL. But Dallas Cowboy La’el Collins returned to his hometown in Louisiana to spend Christmas with his mother.

On a day shortly before Christmas, the surprise was set — a dream house for mom.

“I was totally caught off guard,” said La’el’s mother Loyetta. “My standards. I’m truly overwhelmed. This has truly been an awesome Christmas week for me. And I don’t know, I just got in the Christmas spirit. I mean, just over the top… I don’t wait until holidays to celebrate. Because God is good everyday.”

From his days at Redemptorist High to starring at LSU, La’el collins is now a veteran with the Dallas Cowboys, and he will always take care of his own in Baton Rouge, especially the constant in his life from day one.

“This is a special moment, man,” said La’el. I’m just lost for words, man. Just a special moment, and I’m so happy. Just extremely blessed to be in a position to be able to do this for my family.”

During this time of giving back, this was the perfect memory to create for the rest of their lives.