Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Former LSU Tiger La’el Collins surprises mother with a new home

Geaux Nation
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/CNN) — He left home first to play football at LSU, now he’s a star in the NFL. But Dallas Cowboy La’el Collins returned to his hometown in Louisiana to spend Christmas with his mother.

On a day shortly before Christmas, the surprise was set — a dream house for mom.

“I was totally caught off guard,” said La’el’s mother Loyetta. “My standards. I’m truly overwhelmed. This has truly been an awesome Christmas week for me. And I don’t know, I just got in the Christmas spirit. I mean, just over the top… I don’t wait until holidays to celebrate. Because God is good everyday.”

From his days at Redemptorist High to starring at LSU, La’el collins is now a veteran with the Dallas Cowboys, and he will always take care of his own in Baton Rouge, especially the constant in his life from day one.

“This is a special moment, man,” said La’el. I’m just lost for words, man. Just a special moment, and I’m so happy. Just extremely blessed to be in a position to be able to do this for my family.”

During this time of giving back, this was the perfect memory to create for the rest of their lives.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories