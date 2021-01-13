Former LSU Tiger Edwards-Helaire rejoins Chiefs’ practice

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is helped off the field after being injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has practiced for the first time since getting hurt in a game against New Orleans in Week 15.

That’s raising hopes the first-round draft pick can play in the divisional round of the playoffs against Cleveland on Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire had been out with a high-ankle sprain.

The only players to miss practice Wednesday were wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who missed the final game of the regular-season with a calf injury; rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who has been dealing with an ankle injury; and cornerback Rashad Fenton, who hurt both of his ankles in the Chiefs’ meaningless Week 17 loss to the Chargers.

(Story via The Associated Press)